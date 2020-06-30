November 26, 1919 - June 8, 2020 In 1919, Hazel Lee Monroe (called "Lee") was born in Glendale, Texas, population 300. As a teenager, Lee was a music lover, uncommonly pretty and intelligent and filled with dreams of an exciting life. She met and fell in love with Monte Ray, a handsome young General Motors executive from Los Angeles. Unplanned, Lee got pregnant, forcing her to reluctantly drop out of high school. But the two got married and Monte took her to Hollywood and the big city but Lee was fearless. (Even after their divorce leaving her with a daughter to raise.)Attractive and smart, Lee was hired by Art Linkletter, famed radio and TV host as his secretary. She worked for him for the next 54 years during which she ultimately became a "show runner," a powerful position, especially for a woman in those days. Lee read voraciously and thus spoke and wrote like the worldly and witty woman she had become.Lee passed her love of music to her daughter Jean, who was as stunning as her mom. With her husband she was part of the prominent folk singing duo in the early 1960's "Jim and Jean." (Jean was also a songwriter and recording artist who had the honor of Barbara Streisand recording her song, "Honey Can I Put on Your Clothes," which is on YouTube.)Completing the music circle, when tucking Brian into bed, her 3 year old half-brother, Jean shared her passion for Rock and Roll. To this day Brian says it planted the seed that led to his long career as an acclaimed guitarist with the likes of Etta James and Paul McCartney, of whose band he's currently a legendary member. "Jean was the most influential person in my life," Brian says unhesitatingly. "And my sisters Kathryn and Caroline and I loved Lee so much she was like our adopted aunt."Lee was also quite the business woman. For years she owned a beachfront house in Malibu and one in the Hollywood Hills designed by Richard Neutra, the famed modernist architect. In 2011, she moved to Santa Monica.Years later, for her 100th birthday, Lee was prominently featured in the Santa Monica Daily Press, "Texas Beauty Turns 100." She thanked the columnist, joking, "You made me famous!" He replied, "The honor was all mine."Even in advanced age, Lee always dressed stylishly, exercised five times a week and read the NY Times. Though she suffered the tragedy of Jean's untimely death in 2007, Lee remained optimistic and always intellectually curious. Given her accomplishments, family and friends, she clearly achieved the exciting life she dreamed of as a young girl in Glendale, Texas.On June 8, with Brian, and his niece, Meredith, and her mother Kathryn by her side, Lee passed away peacefully at home. She did so on her own terms, laying in her bed with a view of her beloved Pacific Ocean. As she had such style in life, so did she in her passing.



