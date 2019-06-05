|
March 25, 1931 - June 3, 2019 Born in Los Angeles, California, of Fernando Moreno and Maria Victoria Moreno. Preceded in death by his mother Maria Victoria. Survived by his two adult daughters, adult son, and older brother and his five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. While he pursued his career as a singer and actor, he served many years as a grip in the studios, sold jewelry and antiques, performed in musicals, and sang at private parties and for special functions. He was very proud to be a member of the Screen Actors Guild.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 5 to June 9, 2019