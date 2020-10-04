1/1
Hector Martinez
October 2, 1928 - September 28, 2020 Hector Martinez passed away peacefully and lovingly surrounded by his many family members in West Covina. He was born in Los Angeles to Pascuala and Alfredo Martinez. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Alfred and Cecilia Martinez and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and a great-great niece and a great-great nephew who miss their Uncle Hector as much as everyone else. He is predeceased by his older brothers, Rudolph Martinez and Alfonso Martinez. Hector graduated from Belmont High School in 1946 and started working for the Southern Pacific Railroad. He served his country in the United States Navy between 1948 and 1950. In 1946, he joined the Sheet Metal Workers' International Association and remained a member for 74 years. As a member of the Union Local 108 (later Local 105), he served as union steward on several projects during his career and later was the president of the Los Angeles Sheet Metal Workers Retirees Club for approximately 20 years. He was president of the Guadalupanas Society for 21 years at Saint Christopher Church of West Covina. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Hector's memorial service is restricted to immediate family only. Family and friends are welcome to attend a later celebration of his life. For more details, email Hector108Memorial@gmail.com.

Published in Los Angeles Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
