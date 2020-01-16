|
April 13, 1926 - January 14, 2020 Hedy Orden (Ordentlich) née Adler lived an extraordinary life that exemplified the American Dream. A survivor of the Holocaust, who also lived through the scourge of Communism, she immigrated to the USA in 1959 with her beloved husband, Ted, and their two young daughters. Despite enduring the most unimaginable horrors and tragedies in her early life, she was able to build a life of goodness and kindness and devote herself to making everyone's life better. One of her proudest accomplishments was reuniting her extended family and bringing them to the United States. She was extremely patriotic and never failed to express gratitude to this country for the opportunities it provided to her and her family. Hedy was born in Reteag, Romania, to a loving, prominent Jewish family. She was the youngest of two siblings. Her life and education were disrupted by WWII when she was sent to Auschwitz Concentration Camp when she was 18 years old. Her parents and grandmother perished during the Holocaust. After the war, she met Ted Ordentlich who proposed marriage after 30 minutes. He was the love of her life. They were happily married for 69 years until Ted passed away in 2015. Together they raised a close knit and loving family. In 1960, Ted and Hedy opened their first service station and welcomed their third daughter. They expanded their business to eventually become the largest private independent owner and operator of service stations on the West Coast of the United States. They supported many charitable organizations including Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, The LA Opera, The Music Center, The Jewish Federation of Los Angeles, Sinai Temple, Jewish National Fund, and AIPAC. A particular passion for Hedy was to provide support for aging Holocaust survivors and Holocaust education both in the USA and Israel. In memory of her beloved husband, she endowed Unistream, a program that fosters entrepreneurial skills for at-risk youth in Israel. She also derived great joy from the many Jewish marriages that resulted from the numerous singles who met their partners at the Ted and Hedy Orden Friday Night Live Program at Sinai Temple. Hedy's family will miss the unconditional love, encouragement, and goodness of their beloved matriarch. The family will forever be grateful for her values, wisdom, and the life and opportunities she created for them. She is survived by three daughters, Martha (Barry), Judy (Tom), and Helen (Moshe), grandchildren: Daniel (Jessica), Bryan (Raquel), Jacqueline (Adam), Monica (Keith), Jamie (Daniel), Lauren, Michelle (Daniel), Jonathan, Elana (Noah), Elliot, and Ariella, and great-grandchildren: Jacob, Jack, Benjamin, Madison, Theodore W., Elizabeth, Asher, Charlotte, Juliette, Alexandra, Lucy and Theodore Z. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Ted and Hedy Orden Friday Night Live at Sinai Temple, 10400 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90024.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 16, 2020