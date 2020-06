Or Copy this URL to Share

October 1, 1931 - June 2, 2020 Helen was the first in her family to earn a high school diploma. She loved to travel and was full of life. She was a loving wife, mother, nana, and great-nana. She has preceded in death with her mother Leandra Herrera and husband Arthur Fullington.



