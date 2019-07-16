Helen Emerald Aposhian, life-long resident of Baldwin Hills, California, died peacefully in her home on Monday, the first of July. Born in 1923, Helen, age 95, was a well-respected member of her community and beyond.Helen had a successful career as a School Secretary for the Los Angeles Unified School District spanning 41 years. She was active in many organizations, including the Association of Educational Office Employees for 74 years. She was a proud member of Epsilon Pi Sorority.Devoted to her Christian Faith, Helen was a cherished member of The Church For The Nations and a supporter of The Word is Out Missions. She also was a member of Hollywood Presbyterian Church for a number of years.Helen was an avid world traveler, social butterfly and a huge UCLA Football fan. Helen deeply valued her friendships, enjoyed Bible Study and was altruistic.She was preceded in death by parents Garabed and Mary Aposhian and brother John C. Aposhian.She is survived by nieces Susan Aposhian Casiple and Nancy Aposhian Kannard, three grandnieces and a grand-nephew who brought her tremendous joy in later years. She leaves behind cousins Krikor, Sebouh and Berj Tashjian of Los Angeles, California and first cousins Zadour Khachadourian and Anahid Karageosian of Beirut, Lebanon.Funeral Services will be held at Manchester Chapel, Inglewood Mortuary Cemetery, located on the grounds of Inglewood Park Cemetary, 3801 West Manchester Blvd. Inglewood, CA 90305 on July 16, 2019 at 2:00PM. Memorial Gifts may be made to the following:The Word is Out Missions, PO BOX 96 Wilmore, KY 40390 Church For The Nations, 1015 No. Central Ave. Glendale, CA 91202 Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 16, 2019