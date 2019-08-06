|
April 1, 1940 - August 5, 2019
Helen was a lifelong activist and volunteer, committed to social justice and Jewish community. She was involved as a participant and in leadership of a host of organizations, among them the League of Women Voters, Common Cause, Progressive Jewish Alliance, Habonim Camp Gilboa, and L.A.C.E.R. afterschool program. She was the first female president of the Jewish Community Centers Association of Greater Los Angeles. She lived her values through diverse activities such as the grape boycott of the 1960s, the Nestle boycott of the 1970s and the recent hotel workers strike and protests at immigration detention centers. Helen was a strong, independent woman devoted to ensuring fair and ethical treatment for all.
A 1961 graduate of Stanford University with a BA in History and a 1962 recipient of an MA in Education from USC, with a Ford Foundation Fellowship. Helen was an adventurous soul. She spent two quarters abroad in Germany and traveled to Russia and Israel while still in college. With a particular affection for natural beauty and an interest in the people and communities she visited, Helen and her husband traveled around the globe including to Turkey, India, Ireland, Australia, Peru, Bhutan, Vietnam, Cambodia, Iceland, England, France, Italy, and Japan. Within the US, frequent destinations were national parks, historical sites, interesting cities, and particularly her family.
Helen was known as a fabulous cook, a devoted friend, a true sports fan, a bridge player, and a lover of the arts. Outdoors she camped, hiked, and played tennis. An avid reader, she participated in book clubs throughout her life. Through all her husband Sid was her true friend and partner. They enjoyed many activities as well as time together with friends and family.
Born in Chicago, Illinois, she moved with her family to Los Angeles at age 7. She first met her husband, Sid, when she was 15 years old on a trip with friends to Lake Arrowhead, and they married 6 years later.
Helen is remembered with love by her husband of 58 years, Sid, her three children, Morry (Erica), Rebecca (Michael), and Naomi (Dave), and her six grandchildren, David, Talia, Noah, Eliana, Maya, and Yoav, to whom she was an adoring Bubbie. Helen was predeceased by her parents Rosa and Morris Miller.
Services are at 12 PM on Wednesday, August 7 at Hillside Memorial Park.
Donations in Helen's memory can be sent to L.A.C.E.R. Afterschool Programs and Habonim Dror-Camp Gilboa.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2019