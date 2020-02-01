|
Helen Jolene Guenther, longtime resident of the San Fernando Valley, died peacefully, Saturday, January 25, 2020. She is survived by her eldest daughter, Jane Gamble, her son-in-law Vic Gamble, daughter Anne Guenther and partner Grace Iannotti, and five grandchildren: Mitchell, Garrett, Shannon, Maria, and Angel. Jolene enjoyed her family, cooking, and her dogs. She relished family dinners, holiday celebrations, and spending time with her grandchildren. She will be missed by those who loved her and all who hold special memories of their time together. Rest in peace, Grandma.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020