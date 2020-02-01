Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Guenther
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Jolene Guenther

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Jolene Guenther Obituary
Helen Jolene Guenther, longtime resident of the San Fernando Valley, died peacefully, Saturday, January 25, 2020. She is survived by her eldest daughter, Jane Gamble, her son-in-law Vic Gamble, daughter Anne Guenther and partner Grace Iannotti, and five grandchildren: Mitchell, Garrett, Shannon, Maria, and Angel. Jolene enjoyed her family, cooking, and her dogs. She relished family dinners, holiday celebrations, and spending time with her grandchildren. She will be missed by those who loved her and all who hold special memories of their time together. Rest in peace, Grandma.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -