Helen Julie Novodor

Helen Julie Novodor Obituary
Helen Julie Novodor, born March 21, 1942, died on November 9, 2019. She is survived by her only child Adina (Ron) Holland and her beloved grandsons, Matthew and Eli. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Shirley Erenberg, many aunts, uncles and her cousin. She was a member of the Red Hat Society of both Southern and Northern California. Memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 17, 11:00 a.m. at Hillside Memorial Park.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019
