March 13, 1936 - December 19, 2019 Helen Knopoff has died following several years afflicted by Alzheimer's and a brief bout with pneumonia. In her long, full life she was a primary school teacher, adult high school ESL teacher, homemaker, hobbyist (tennis, sewing, languages) and a real linchpin of social life of her family and friends. She was a devoted wife to her late husband Milt, a devoted caring mother to Steven and late son David; a wonderful mother-in-law to Jill Noble, and beloved grandparent to Alexandra and Zachary. She had a real interest in people and everyone says they felt good in her presence. Throughout her life she showed great kindness to animals and devoted considerable time to local pet adoption and animal welfare organizations. She is survived by her son Steven, sister Esther Kisich, and her grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Monday, December 23rd at 11:00 a.m. at Sholom Memorial Park, 13017 Lopez Canyon Rd., Sylmar, CA 91342 (818) 899-7061. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) or In Defence of Animals (IDA).
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019