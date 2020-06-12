January 4, 1920 - May 22, 2020 Achieving another goal, Helen Posthuma reached her milestone 100th birthday this year. Born to Harold and Harriet Stull in Bisbee, Arizona on January 4, 1920, she passed away on May 22, 2020 at Royal Oaks Manor in Bradbury, California.1941 was a big year for Helen. She graduated cum laude from Pomona College, with a BA in Spanish and Psychology, and then, after being relentlessly pursued, married Ynte Meindert "Babe" Posthuma. As a newlywed she taught at Fontana Junior High, and then worked for the research department at Aerojet. With her husband in the service and stationed overseas, Helen answered a cattle call for models, and waited on Hollywood Boulevard in a long line of beauties - to be eventually chosen and hired as a fashion model at the Copacabana Hotel in Rio de Janeiro! She graced magazine covers and was arm candy good luck to the high rollers back in the day. She earned enough modeling to make the down payment on their family's first home in Altadena, California. She loved to tell stories of her good fortune to live next door to renowned scientist Richard Feynman, and the rowdy educational cocktail parties they would have. She wouldn't pass up a flute of good champagne, a glass of pinot grigio, a cup of hot coffee, or a chance to learn something new. Helen was a ruthless bridge player, and loved teaching bridge. She was adventurous, and travel remained a passion. As a travel consultant, she organized and led tour groups for Montrose Travel. She was a voracious reader, interested in every topic, and was a sponge for information. Her knowledge was accompanied by a strong opinion, and her wit was as sharp as her tongue. But she was equally appreciative of the softer things in life, unapologetic for her treasured mink coats, and proud of her garden, especially her giant sunflowers.She generously supported and volunteered for many organizations, including St. Mark's School, The Library Foundation of Los Angeles, Luminaires, Hillsdale College, and her alma mater Pomona College. She was especially fond of Art Center College of Design, where she was a long-time Board Member of Art Center 100, a support group that raises funds for student scholarships. She was a member of the Altadena Guild, American Contract Bridge League, Valley Hunt Club, The Town Club, and Pi Lambda Theta.Helen is predeceased by her beloved husband Babe. She is survived by sons Stephen Posthuma, John (Becky) Posthuma, grandsons Nick and Justin, and many friends who adored her spunk.Sincere thanks to the staff at Royal Oaks Manor and her caregiver, Natasha Lopez, for their extraordinary caregiving in her final years. Please toast to Helen when you raise your next glass!



