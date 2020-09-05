November 28, 1924 - August 27, 2020 "Helen was born in Taal Batangas, Philippines to Isabel Noche and Ramon Maravilla. She acquired a BA of Law from Manuel L. Quezon School and was employed as Legal Counsel for Elizalde Rope Export Co. She served the Philippine IRS and at Calvo Insurance Co. in Guam. She moved to Los Angeles, CA as a Paralegal for Thelen Marrin Johnson & Bridges Law Firm. After about 25 years, she retired in 1990 and continued her travels. She explored all 7 continents and no less than 140 countries. Helen passed away at 95 years old in Glendale, CA. She's survived by her husband of 65 years, Philip G. Reamon; daughter, Maria; grandchildren, Justin, Michelle, Melisa, Joel; and great grandchildren, Lyrian and Alda."