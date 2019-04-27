Resources More Obituaries for Helen Bukovitz Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Helen S. Bukovitz

Obituary Condolences Flowers July 18, 1921 - March 22, 2019 Helen grew up in Joliet, Illinois, in a hearty and hard-working Hungarian family. She maintained a strong tie to her heritage for all of her 97 years. One of five sisters and three brothers, they grew up during the Great Depression, wasted nothing, and sewed their own clothes. Helen even sewed her own Hungarian dance costume, pinning and ironing 466 precise pleats in the underskirt. She loved dance, adored Shirley Temple, and became a Tip Top Tapper at Joliet High School. Helen left her work at the US Treasury in Chicago, and couldn't wait to move to sunny California, where she fancied everything clean and pure, and people could wear white clothes year-round. She wanted to paint everything white. She loved chocolate, although if she were an ice cream, she would be vanilla – understated, but classic, sweet and perfect. The only times she got cross, was when radio stations played something other than Christmas music during the holiday season. Andrew Bukovitz was one lucky ducky and had to have been a pretty good salesman to score Helen as his wife. He met Helen at a Hungarian dance, married her, and never needed to touch a cooking utensil for the next 66 years. Helen collected cookbooks, and read them like novels. She was always making something delicious, but was best known for her traditional Hungarian dishes and desserts: chicken paprikas with nokedli dumplings, stuffed peppers, stuffed cabbage, soups, delicately layered dobos torta, and kiflis – Oh The Kiflis! Distributing perfect pastries to the neighbors became a tradition in Eagle Rock. No guest left the Bukovitz house without a home-cooked meal, or a bag of home grown Meyer lemons or avocados. She might best be remembered for her generous heart. Helen was predeceased by her husband Andrew, and is survived by son Michael (Karen) Bukovitz, daughter Leisa (Eric) Vander Velde, four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, a veritable legion of canines, and libraries of cookbooks and Hungarian records. Heartfelt thanks to Linda and Stacy and the wonderful staff at Con Carino who loved her like family, and provided exceptional care and support. Because Helen took in and nourished strays and rescues all her life, whether human or canine, and garnered the most pleasure out of helping others in need – in lieu of flowers, the family requests that you either adopt a shelter dog, or contribute to assist one of Helen's favorite charitable rescues: "Labs and Friends," 3727 W. Magnolia Blvd., #243, Burbank, CA 91505 (www.labsandfriends.org). A celebration of Helen's life will take place in late May. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 27 to May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries