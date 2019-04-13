|
Age 84, passed away on April 10, 2019. Predeceased by her husband, Jiro Yoshino; she is survived by her daughter, Gail (Paul) Gee; son, Gary Yoshino; grandchildren, Davis and Taylor Yoshino; brothers, Jiro (Sharlene) and Hajime (Ellen) Takahashi. She is also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives.Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 10 a.m. at Fukui Mortuary "Chapel in the Garden", 707 E. Temple St. in Los Angeles. www.fukuimortuary.com 213-626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 13, 2019