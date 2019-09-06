|
November 11, 1924 - July 27, 2019 Helen Haruko Urata passed away quietly at home surrounded by her children. She was predeceased by her loving husband James and her beloved twin sister Kikuye Koga. Helen was born in San Diego and was incarcerated in the Poston Arizona Internment Camp. She married Jim while in Poston and they returned to San Diego after the war. They moved to San Bernardino, where Helen worked at the Board of Equalization. She enjoyed playing golf, traveling and family. She is survived by her children Phyllis Hiura, Emily (David) Kemper, and Douglas (Alice) Urata, five grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, September 28 at 11:00 am at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 3041 North Sierra Way, San Bernardino.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019