March 16, 1924 - February 7, 2020 Friday morning, February 7, 2020, lovingly surrounded by family and friends, Helena soared gently and peacefully into heaven where she was surely welcomed by her loving God, parents Katherine Maguire and Patrick J. Gleeson, and sisters Katherine Rock and Mary Jo Ford. Born March 16, 1924, in Del Monte, CA, where her father, an immigrant from Ireland, trained polo ponies, Helena attended Saint Monica Elementary and High School in Santa Monica. Following graduation, Helena entered the Convent of the Sisters of the Holy Names in Oakland. Also known as Sister Mary Christopher, she taught elementary school children at St. Anselm, San Anselmo; St. Augustine, Oakland; St. Elizabeth, Altadena; St. Cecilia, San Francisco; St. Stephen, Monterey Park; and St. Mary, Boyle Heights. She was both teacher and Principal at St. Gregory, Los Angeles; Marylrose, Oakland; St. Andrew, Pasadena; St. Monica, Santa Monica; and St. Mary, LA. She ministered as Academic Counselor at her Alma Mater, St. Monica High School. In her retirement, Helena served as Administrative Assistant to her dear friend Sister Jennie Lechtenberg, foundress and Executive Director of PUENTE Learning Center, where she was beloved by all who valued her listening ear and, if sought, sage advice. In 2019, Helena celebrated 75 years of religious profession – her Jubilee of Wisdom! Helena is survived by her brother-in-law Mike Ford, nieces Kathy (Pam Naylor), Chris and Terri (Trish Moran); nephews Tim (Frances Sawaya) and John (Kelly) Ford; grandnephew/nieces, Conor, Maggie Ford, and Emma Larsen (Dylan), and great-grandnephew Wyatt John Larsen, whom Helena met on 12-25-19 and whose photos she proudly shared with everyone! Mass of Resurrection: Monday, February 17, 2020, 11:00 a.m., St. Mary Parish Church, 407 S. Chicago St., Los Angeles CA 90033. Memorial Mass: Holy Spirit Chapel, Sunday, March 1, 2020, 2:30 p.m., 65 W. Rincon Ave., Campbell, CA 95008. Interment: Monday, March 2, 2020, 10:30 a.m., Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 1051 Harder Rd., Hayward CA 94542. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Helena's favorite causes: the educational ministries of the Sisters of the Holy Names, POB 907, Los Gatos, CA 95031-0907, or AIDS Healthcare Foundation, 6255 W Sunset Blvd, 21st Flr., LA, CA 90028, in honor of the commitment of Helena's niece Terri Ford with AHF, or UPLIFT Haiti c/o Bernard Nestor, Treasurer; 12608 Billington Rd., Silver Spring MD 20904 for its ministry among the people of Haiti. Cabot & Sons, Pasadena Directors
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020