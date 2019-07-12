|
|
September 30, 1928 - June 14, 2019 Born in Switzerland, she came in her mid-twenties to visit family in Downey and remained for the rest of her life. It ended peacefully after a long dementing illness. She was owner of a sucessful business. Later she graduated from UCLA with a degree in Art History. After many years of volunteering, she became a Master Docent at LACMA. Survivors include her husband, Boyd M. Krout, MD, and nephews in St. Gallen, Switzerland, Urs and Emanuel Aregger. Private services were held at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 12 to July 14, 2019