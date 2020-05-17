March 12, 1925 - May 15, 2020 Her million dollar smile and light will be missed by all who knew her. Predeceased by Arthur Laub her lifelong love of 66 years. She leaves her children Randolph & Genevieve Laub, Debbie Laub & Eddie Israel, Julie and Robert Shapiro, and Lucy Martinez. Also her grandchildren; Alex Granados, Max Shapiro, & Daniel & Elly Shapiro. As well as her great grandchildren Aiden Ramer & Arthur Shapiro. Helene was avid dog lover and an expert lesson taker mastering piano, French, and tap dancing. Helene was a long time member of Hillcrest Country Club, where she loved playing golf and bridge with her many friends. Helene was very involved in many charitable causes especially Women's Jewish Federation. Helene led a long and happy life and will be missed by all.



