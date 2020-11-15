1/1
Helene O'Connell
{ "" }
Helene O'Connell, age 89, died October 28 (in Camarillo) of heart disease. There will be no funeral as Helene donated her body to UCLA medical school.

Published in Los Angeles Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
November 9, 2020
A truly lovely lady with a kind heart. I will continue to miss our stamping times together each month. Rest well dear Helene. Caring thoughts for Susan and Lauren as you navigate the coming days, months, and holidays without her physical presence. She’ll forever be in your heart and cherished memories.
Vickie Sweitzer
Friend
November 9, 2020
I enjoyed Helene's company when we made cards. She will be missed
Anna Garbe
Friend
