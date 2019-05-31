|
June 9, 1934 - March 28, 2019 Born in Chicago, Illinois, to Esther and Harry J. Levitan, Helene passed away in Palm Desert, California. She was the beloved wife of Leonard for 64 years, who she met at age 8 at Camp Kinderland in Michigan. She was the glue for her extended family and friends; a quick wit, a lover of Yiddish (her first language), and kibitzing. She raised a family AND returned to school to receive a Ph.D at the age of 53. Her career as an early childhood educator and psychotherapist touched and improved countless lives. Children Ila (Joel), Caryl (Ed), David (Debbie), and grandchildren Eryca, Zachary, Oren, Alana, Ari, and Shayna will miss her tremendously. Funeral: Sunday, June 2, 10:00 a.m., at Hillside Memorial Park & Mortuary, 6001 Centinela Ave., Los Angeles, CA. Donations are requested to: Jewish Family Service of the Desert, Epilepsy Foundation, or Inner-City Arts.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 31, 2019