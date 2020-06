Or Copy this URL to Share

May 2, 1929 - June 10, 2020 Beloved mother of Willy Rosenblatt and Albert (Rikki ) Rosenblatt; Grand mother of Sarah (Eric ) Nusinow; Great grandmother of Samantha Nusinow Sister Annie Solal. Private funeral on Monday, June 15, 2020 Mt. Sinai Memorial Park



