August 1, 1932 - October 24, 2020 Our mother Helene Sussman age 88, of Calabasas, California passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Helene was born August 1, 1932. She was a lady of bravery, courage and beauty. She was born a sales lady with the foresight of creating her own carpet and flooring business. With a smile on her face our mother loved visiting family and friends. She really loved life and we will all miss her forever. She is survived by her daughter Ann Steinberger (David); son Jan Sussman (Patty) ; Grandchildren Mila Sussman; Rebecca Bainvoll (Ayal); Sarah Steinberger (Stan Modin); Great grandson; Rafael Bainvoll. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.gromanedenmortuary.com
