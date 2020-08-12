February 3, 1931 - July 28, 2020 Helmut Gunther Loelf of Los Angeles passed away July 28, 2020 at Saint John's Hospital in Santa Monica; he was 89. Helmut was born in Hanover, Germany February 3, 1931 and came to America where he attended Los Angeles High School and gained the nickname "the Mut". He earned his teaching credentials while attending Cal State L. A. The Mut became one of LAUSD most influential and loved Physical Education Teachers.In 1951 Helmut Loelf married Pat Johnson and had three children. Helmut had a never ending thirst for knowledge and concern for fairness, he was not one for "pomp and circumstance", he was a true gentleman with a wonderful sense of humor.He is survived by his son, Greg Loelf and wife Christine, daughter Teri Horn, his son Michael and his wife Pamela, and two grandsons, Brandon and Christopher Horn.The viewing is Monday August 17 10:30 am-11:30 am at Inglewood Cemetary with Graveside burial at 12:00 p.m. in lieu of flowers the family requests a donation to Special Olympics
. A reception at 3:00 p.m. at 6461 W 87th Place, Westchester. Contact Greg Loelf 310-463-9489