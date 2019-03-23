October 14, 1918 - March 2, 2019 Ray died peacefully at home at age 100 years surrounded by her loving family. Ray was the last (7th of 8) surviving child born to John and Elizabeth Davie in Glasgow, Scotland. During WWII Ray joined the Women's Land Army working on a dairy farm near Kilmarnock, Scotland. After the war, in 1949, Ray and her three sisters immigrated to the U.S. sailing on the Queen Mary to New York. They moved to Santa Monica and there Ray met her future husband Jim Hanson. They married in 1951 and had two daughters Elizabeth and Rosalind. The education of children was very important in Ray's life. She taught preschool for many years then became a first grade teacher's aide at Overland Avenue School and then ran an after-school homework club. Ray and Jim were avid travelers and took numerous lengthly road trips in North America and Europe. After Jim's death Ray continued to travel with her family. They traveled to Spain, Italy, Greece, Alaska, Hawaii and cruised the Mediterranean. But the most treasured trip was when she took the family back to Scotland so they could learn more about their heritage. The family really enjoyed the rugged beauty of the Scottish Highlands. They were able to visit many places Ray remembered from her childhood including Millport where the family vacationed every summer and her childhood home in Glasgow. During the Christmas season her grandchildren and many of their friends, "The Shortbread Brigade," would gather at Grandma Ray's to make her legendary Scottish shortbread. This was an annual tradition carried on since their early childhood and a highlight of the holiday season for all. Ray had such a sunny disposition hence the nickname given to her by her Aunt Jessie, "her little Ray of Sunshine." It was this optimism and upbeat attitude that carried her through the many challenges of her life. Those who knew her felt that this "joie de vivre" along with the love of her family were the reasons she reached her 100th birthday. What a truly memorable celebration! Ray was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, James "Jim" Hanson. She is survived by her two daughters, Elizabeth (Don), Rosalind (John) and her five grandchildren Brett, Heather (Arakel), Arianna, Jared and Olivia and her niece Molly, and many other nieces and nephews in Scotland and throughout the world. A celebration of her life will be held at Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park and Mortuary on Sunday, March 31st at 12pm. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate a donation in Ray's honor to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), a charity dear to her heart. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019