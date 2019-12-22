|
Henry passed away in June 2019 at the age of 86 after a short illness. A resident of Marina Del Rey, he was a TV director of The Della Reese Show, Let's Make A Deal, and The Electric Company. He was an award winning water colorist. Among his interests, was tennis, gardening and inventing.He leaves his brother Joseph & sister-in-law Carolyn; cousins Henry, Phyllis, Kip, Joseph & Allegreta; nephews Jeffrey, Stephen & Gregory; great-nephews & great-niece.He will be loved and missed by all.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 22, 2019