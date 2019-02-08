Resources More Obituaries for Henry Nishizu Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Henry H. Nishizu

June 30, 1921 - January 16, 2019 It is with profound sadness the family of Henry Nishizu announces his passing on January 16, 2019 at his home in Buena Park. He was 97. Born in Garden Grove, California, to farmers Nobujiro and Shige (Takayama) Nishizu, immigrants from Kyushu, Japan, Henry was the youngest and last to survive of seven siblings that included Grace, Clarence, Dorothy, Ruth, Florence and John. Always the sweet-natured rascal, Henry was a rough and tumble kid who excelled at sports and was extraordinarily strong. During summer harvests, he and his brother John would secretly goof off by creating a hidden sumo ring among the crops where they would imitate the flips and moves of the pros they'd watched in Little Tokyo with their dad. Once, while on a cross-country stop visiting relatives in Chicago, Henry entered a judo competition where his prowess proved unbeatable. Victorious over the local (city) boys Henry won the entire tournament with its grand prize winnings of a 50-pound sack of rice. Driving back from this momentous trip, Henry scooped out handfuls of rice from his 'Championship Bag' to everyone they visited along the way. By the time they made it home, the bag was empty. In 1942 President Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, resulting in the forced removal of all persons of Japanese ancestry living along the U.S. West Coast to be imprisoned at remote "relocation camps," effectively shutting down the thriving farms and business communities established by the Japanese prior to the outbreak of WWII. Just one payment away from purchasing their land lease to own their farm outright, Henry and his family lost everything – home, trucks, equipment, and acres of crops ready for market. Henry was 21 when armed guards from the U.S. military moved him and his family into communal barracks located at Heart Mountain, Wyoming. With the ban prohibiting Japanese from living in California lifted in 1945, Henry eventually resettled back in Orange County. Years later he was reacquainted with a beautiful girl he'd met in camp, Miwako Marumoto. She became his bride in 1951 and together they raised three daughters, Donna, Elaine and Eileen. In 1960, Henry made the switch from farmer to self-taught real estate developer utilizing his natural facility with numbers, an affinity for all things mechanical and an instantly likable personality. Driving since the age of 8, he also personally cleared and graded land for the various industrial, commercial and residential projects over a career spanning 40 years. Always willing to jump on his tractor to lend a hand, be it knocking down weeds, yanking out tree stumps, or once to move an illegally parked car from blocking a driveway, when Henry turned 80 he decided to retire, and reluctantly gave up his skip loader for good. Throughout his long life, Henry was known for his warm smile, big heart and sharp wit. Lapsing in and out of consciousness near the end, he was still cracking up his family with one-liners like, "My cabesa no bueno." In 2012 Henry lost Miwa after 60 years of marriage. He will be missed dearly by daughters, Donna McFarland, Elaine Nishizu, Eileen (Chris) Rodenhizer, and grandchildren Allison, Trent, Paris and Milan, along with a slew of nieces and nephews. A private service was held January 26th at Westminster Memorial Park. For those who wish, a donation in Henry's memory may be made to the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019