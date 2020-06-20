Henry "Hank" Holiday
Henry "Hank" Holiday, 94, passed away on June 10, 2020 in Santa Monica, CA. Hank was born on February 22, 1926 in Chicago, IL to Robert and Caroline Tidstrand. He was also brother to George Tidstrand. Hank attended Steinmetz High School and worked on the school paper (alongside Hugh Hefner!), eventually leading not only to his career in printing, but the subsequent printing of "Hef's" first wedding invitations! He was a proud veteran of the US Navy, serving from 1944-1946 in both the European and Pacific theaters. Hank was serving aboard a destroyer in Tokyo Bay when Japan signed the surrender on the Battleship Missouri. He was a gifted puppeteer and proudly worked at the famous Bob Baker Marionettes as well as his own company, Hank Holiday Puppets Unlimited. This artistic endeavor also reflected and utilized his vast musical talents. Hank was a true crooner with a beautiful voice that remained beautiful throughout his life. His marriage to Gloria Fiorda in 1950 produced 5 boys, David Arkenstone (Ellen), Scott Lord (Susan), Christopher Strand, Douglas Tidstrand (Jennifer), and Daniel Chase (Naiby). Hank's subsequent marriage in 1984 to Boe Freund (who was his best friend and "partner in antics," preceding him in death) brought him his loving stepchildren, Bill, Barry (Merja), and Bruce (Elizabeth). Hank leaves behind an incredible legacy of 19 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. The "leader of the band" will be sorely missed by all of us.

