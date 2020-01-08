|
|
February 17, 1932 - December 12, 2019 Father Henry Joseph "Joe" Johnson, 87, passed away from pneumonia on December 12, 2019 in Culver City, California. Father Joe was born in Southern California and grew up near Pasadena. He received a BA in chemistry at Loyola Marymount University and later went on to teach chemistry at Our Lady Queen of Angeles Minor Seminary for ten years while in residence at a parish in Beverly Hills. In the early 1980s, he worked as a parish priest at St. Patrick's in North Hollywood and later worked at St. Cyril's in Encino, California. Father Joe volunteered the last 25 years of his life, counseling and encouraging cancer patients at the medical offices of Dr. Robert Leibowitz in the San Fernando Valley and subsequently at Prostate Oncology Specialists in Marina del Rey. During the last five years of his life Father Joe required additional help and lived under the care of the nuns at Marycrest Manor in Culver City, California. A Mass and burial arrangement will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Culver City, California.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 8, 2020