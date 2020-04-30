|
|
January 18, 1928 - April 7, 2020 Henry (Hank) Haynes of Carlsbad passed away peacefully on April 7 with his loving wife Katharine by his side. Hank's sense of humor and outgoing personality was matched only by his generosity and warm-hearted kindness. After serving in the Navy in 1945-46 Hank's entrepreneurial spirit led him to a number of successful businesses including producing R&B singer Barry White in the 1970's. In addition to music promotion, Hank's creativity was boundless -- including landscape design and writing detective novels. Hank is survived by wife Katharine, sons Buzz, Scott, Mike, daughter Darcy, and 5 grand kids. The family wishes to thank caregiver Elsa for her support. It's appreciated that donations in Hank's memory be made to your local food bank or Salvation Army.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020