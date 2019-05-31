April 23, 2019 Henry Lovett Howard, loving and devoted son of Alfred and Alice (Koffman) Howard passed from this life on April 23, 2019, at age 61. He is survived by his Uncle Manny and Aunt Corinne Howard as well as many cousins and friends who remember him with love and with the knowledge that they were each important to Henry. Hank was a kind and caring friend who was very generous to all.Henry attended Hampshire College, graduating with a B.A. in Writing and Literature in 1980. In addition to crafting his poetry, he taught English as a second language for adults attending Los Angeles Unified School District for 6 years. He also was a writer for the TV game show Supermarket Sweep for 14 years. Hank was a published poet and political activist who cared deeply about social injustice. He not only wrote about the causes and people he cared about but he also supported them by marching and protesting to change those things he believed to be unfair and unjust. For the last 15 years he had also been a hotline volunteer. Both his mother's love of art and his father's love of music shone brightly in Henry who enjoyed and supported both interests. He loved The Nutcracker and attended performances every December. He was passionate about deep sea fishing, a sport he shared with his father. His love of nature was further expressed in his fascination with severe weather events and eclipses. Hank also enjoyed exploring places of historical interest in Europe and North America and visiting and hosting friends.A Memorial Service to honor and remember his life was organized by his friend Caitlin Philips and held with close friends in attendance on May 11, 2019, in Venice, California. Henry will be greatly missed by all who knew him for his kind heart, sharp with, and gentle manner. Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 31 to June 9, 2019