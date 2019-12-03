Home

Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-626-0441
HENRY M. YOKOYAMA

HENRY M. YOKOYAMA Obituary
Age 94, a Korean War Veteran who passed away on November 7, 2019. Predeceased by his wife, Kiku; sons, Glen and Kelly; brother, Motokazu; he is survived by his son, Marvin; granddaughter, Christine; great-granddaughter, Kate Yokoyama Del Hierro; sister-in-law, Lily; niece, Julia; nephews, John (Carrie) and Paul (Yukiko); loving pet, Akiko; he is also survived by grandnieces, grandnephews and other relatives.Private family services were held on Sunday, December 1 at Fukui Mortuary "Chapel in the Garden" in Los Angeles. www.fukuimortuary.com 213-626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 3, 2019
