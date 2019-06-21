Resources More Obituaries for Henry Duque Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Henry McArthur Duque

Henry Duque, a respected banker, former State PUC commissioner and beloved husband and father, passed away peacefully at age 87 in Claremont, California, after a life well lived. A third generation Californian, he was born in Los Angeles in 1931, to Elizabeth McArthur Duque and Henry O'Melveny Duque. He attended Cate School in Santa Barbara and Bellarmine College Prep in San Jose, before graduating from Stanford University in 1954. Henry, or "Hank," began his professional life serving with the U.S. Marine Corps from 1954-1957. He returned to Los Angeles to pursue banking. In 1959 he married the love of his life, Judith Stadelman, and set up residence in the Hollywood Hills. Henry began a long career in banking, first at Union Bank, followed by a 23-year stint as Vice President of Western Federal Savings & Loan, which included a move to Northern California. In 1974, Henry, Judy and their four children moved to Los Altos Hills. Henry spent seven years at California Federal from 1983-1990. From 1990-1995, he worked at Trust Services of America and Lefcourt Group, and transitioned to public service as a Commissioner for the California Public Utilities Commission (PUC) from 1995 – 2003. This position utilized many of his gifts and passions; he loved listening quietly to all sides of an argument while striving for a fair and equitable resolution of issues, and trying to protect California's resources such as water. His passion for water conservation led to the satisfying conclusion of his professional life with several years of work as a freelance water/utilities consultant. Those who worked with him at the PUC and during this time described him as fair, honest, humble, funny, compassionate, kind and "with a distaste for his own celebrity and with a desire to see others shine." Henry had a lifelong interest in serving the community. His community involvement included: Golden Gate Chapter of the American Red Cross, Claremont Graduate School, Rancho Santa Ana Botanic Gardens, LA Opera Company, LA Philharmonic, San Jose Symphony, SF Civic Light Opera and Saint Francis High School. He was a member of the California Club and the Sunset Club in Los Angeles, and of the Bohemian Club in San Francisco where he served proudly as the Captain of Lost Angels. The friendships and relationships he made while involved with these organizations were very important to him. After Judy died in 2012, Henry moved back to Southern California to spend his last years living with his son and daughter-in-law and their family in Claremont. He was lovingly cared for by them. These years were full of love, family and friends. He made us laugh all the way to the end. Whether you knew him as Mr. Duque, Henry, Hank, or "Hammerin," he was a kind and gentle soul with a twinkle in his eye, always open to mentoring others or instigating a practical joke. He had a myriad of interests including gardening, duck hunting, travel, art, antiques, cymbidiums, classical music, wine, the Giants and Stanford. He loved his family and friends most of all. He was predeceased by his wife Judy, and his brothers-in-law, Mark Stadelman and Richard "Dick" Anson Hotaling. He is survived by 4 loving children: Adrienne (Steve), Carolyn (David), Sue (Daryl), and Rick (Cindy) and his beloved grandchildren Tripp, Tristan, RJ, Kathryn, David and Hunter. He is also survived by his dear sisters Mary Delia Duque and Elizabeth "Bitsy" Hotaling, and his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Chris and Katrina Cord, as well as by many loving and devoted nieces, nephews and friends. Services will be held at 11 am on Saturday, June 29th at St. Nicholas Catholic Church at 473 Lincoln Avenue, Los Altos. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rancho Santa Ana Botanic Gardens or Classical KUSC. Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 21 to June 23, 2019