February 21, 1926 - July 10, 2019 It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Henry P. Grady of Westchester Ca. Henry was born in El Paso, Texas. He enlisted in the Merchant Marines and toured the world three times.Not long after that the Air Force came calling and he made it up the ranks to Staff Sargent which he was very proud of. While he was in the service he was stationed in England just long enough to have his first son Rick , the first of five boys. After he got out of service he and his loving wife Elizabeth (Betty) headed out to California to follow his brothers from El Paso. They eventually moved to Westchester where worked in the Aerospace industry and coached the boys with baseball and basketball. He also started a youth basketball league that was very successful. After retirement life was all about fishing in the high sierras .Fish feared him ! He is survived by his wife Elizabeth, son Don(Francine), Rob(Janet),Kevin(Lisa), and Steve, grandchildren Ali and Michelle-Don, Shannon and husband Gauthier-Rob, Reece-Kevin and many nieces and nephews.He is preceded in death by his oldest son Rick. Graveside service will be Friday July 18th at Holy Cross Cemetery on Slauson. A celebration of life will follow at Capt. Hank's house in Westchester. For more info email [email protected] Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 16, 2019