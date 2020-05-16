January 3, 1930 - May 10, 2020 Henry (Hank) Peter Voznick, 90, of Royal Oaks, formerly Arcadia California, passed away Sunday.Mr. Voznick was born in Sweet Hall, Virginia to Thomas Peter Wozniak and Salomae Procko Wozniak. He was the youngest of 8 children: Helen Wroblick 1912-79, Stella Mayer 1914-95, Joseph Vosnick 1916-90, Ann Kozlowski 1919-2016, Teddy Vosnick 1921-2011, Josephine Vosnick 1926-86.Mr. Voznick attended the Univ. of Virginia, graduating in 1950, received a master's degree in Chemical Engineering from Lehigh Univ. in 1951. He worked at many large firms, including Proctor and Gamble, Bethlehem Foundry and Machine Company, Atlantic Research, Lockheed Corp. before becoming Vice Pres. and General Mgr. for Wahl Instruments, Inc. In 1998 he started Vertex Water Products in Montclair, Ca. with Hal Voznick. He holds 7 U.S. patents for innovation in temperature measurement.He was a deacon, elder and trustee at Arcadia Presbyterian Church, a lifetime member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers and a former president and board member of the Santa Anita Oaks Homeowners Assoc.Mr. Voznick is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jean Howard Voznick; three sons, Hal (Carol) Voznick, Daniel (Claudine) Voznick, Steven (Jill) Voznick; seven grandchildren, Trisha (Garrett) Aquirre, Ryan (Cigdem) Voznick, Matthew (Tessa) Voznick, Kristina Voznick, Alexander Voznick, Helena Voznick, Nicolai Voznick; five great grandchildren.Services are postponed due to the LA County Safer at Home measures.Donations can be made to: Mission Committee, Arcadia Community Church, 121 Alice St. Arcadia, California 91006



