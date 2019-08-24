|
|
November 23, 1922 - August 16, 2019 Born in the Bronx, New York, he was laid to rest at Hillside Memorial Park on August 18, 2019 with Military Honors. Henry served in the Second World War from 1944 to 1945 as a Tank Commander with the 740th Tank Battalion during the Battle of the Bulge in Belgium. He later served in Biarritz, France, as part of the Post War Occupation Army, from 1945 to 1946. He earned three engineering degrees: a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and Electrical Engineering from City College of New York School of Technology, and a Masters of Metallurgic Engineering from Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn. He was a member of the Eta Kappa Nu Association and Tau Beta Pi. Henry studied Accounting after earning his various engineering degrees. He co-founded an investment casting foundry, CoastCast Corporation of Compton, CA, in 1979. CoastCast revolutionized the golf club industry in the 1980s with its innovative products. He will forever be remembered by those who loved him as good-natured, brilliant, disciplined, generous, and beyond funny in an irreverent-but-not-unkind sort of way. His staunch and steadfast love for his family, and for the everyday pleasures that life had to offer was almost rivaled by his love for vanilla ice cream, chewing on toothpicks, and reading about history. Henry leaves behind his wife of over 50 years, Phyllis, daughters, Paula and Lisa, sons-in-law Craig and Brian, and grandchildren, Jemma and Adrian.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019