Age 75 passed away on October 8, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann. Predeceased by his late wife, Setsuko Miyashiro and brothers, Stanley (Jan) and Clifford; survived by his children, Edward (Carina), Stacy (Mark), Marc-Mitchell (Vicky); grandchildren, Fiona, Silas-Henry, Jaden, Gared, Selah, Jason, Tristan, and Kara; siblings, Janet (Paul) Matsuda, Edith (Jack) Uyeyama, and Wilfred (Loretta) Miyashiro. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, October 27, 10 a.m. at Fukui Mortuary "Chapel in the Garden" 707 E. Temple St. in Los Angeles. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the . www.fukuimortuary.com
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 19, 2019