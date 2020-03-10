|
|
May 27, 1939 - February 26, 2020 Henry was 80 years-old when he passed away surrounded by his loving family. Henry had various jobs during his lifetime. He was a draftsman, machinist, and general contractor. Yet, his greatest accomplishments were as a husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his beloved wife Carolyn (Yumi) of 55 years; adoring daughters, Laura Sumida-Aoyagi (Kevin) Aoyagi, April (Nicholas) James; grandchildren, Elizabeth Sumida, Ty Aoyagi, Dylan James; and great-granddaughter, Paige; also survived by many other relatives. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020