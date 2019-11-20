|
|
1924 - 2019 Henry "Hank" Wedaa was a loving family man whose professional life was characterized by an unending passion for environmental, social, and technical issues that manifested itself in a career of public service. Hank was born on February 15th, 1924, to Henrik and Anna Wedaa, in Atlantic City, New Jersey. At 18, Hank enlisted in the Army Air Force, where he was trained as a bombardier and aerial gunner, reaching the rank of First Lieutenant in the 8th Air Force, 467th Bombardment Group. Hank flew 30 missions over Northern Europe in his crew's B-24, earning the Distinguished Flying Cross and Air Medal with 3 Oak Leaf Clusters. After returning from Northern Europe in early July, 1944, his fighting days were over. He was then transferred to Clovis, New Mexico, where he served as a bombardier instructor. He was bored at this job, so he volunteered to be on the B-29 crew for training missions until the war ended. At the conclusion of the war, Hank was honorably discharged. In November, 1945, he married Frances Bukey of Tucson, Arizona. Their marriage ended in divorce in 1978. Hank graduated from Gettysburg College, Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, in 1949, majoring in physics and chemistry. He then attended the University of Arizona Graduate School where he majored in physics. After leaving Graduate School, he was employed at the U.S. Naval Weapons Center, China Lake, California for eight years. During this period, he was promoted to Captain of the U.S. Air Force Reserve. It was the establishment of new, Northrop offices in Anaheim, California, that provided the serendipitous opportunity of finding a final home in the city of Yorba Linda, where Hank raised his family and dedicated himself as an elected representative to his nascent communities' development for 48 years. During his 30 years as an elected official, he served as President of Southern California's Association of Government's and Chairman of the Governing Board of South Coast Air Quality Management District. When he left the Board in 1996, they gave him the new title of Chairman Emeritus. He was one of the founders of the California Hydrogen Business Council and was a major factor in the willingness of the District to spend money in accelerating the development of hydrogen fuel cells. Among his many awards, two are significant-they are the State of California's Air Resources Board's Haagen Smit Clean Air Award and the National Fuel Cell Seminar Award for his leadership in accelerating the future of hydrogen vehicles and clean, stationary power sources.In 1970, Hank was elected to the Yorba Linda City Council where he served for 30 years, five of which were as mayor. He also founded California School Book Fairs, a traveling company that sold books to school children. In 1995, he sold the business to Scholastic, Inc. Hank was a survivor of bladder cancer and lived with Parkinson's disease for more than 15 years. He is survived by his two daughters, Karena (Kree) Bakic of Munich, Germany, and Tina Stevens of Spokane, Washington, and his two sons, Jim Wedaa of Redondo Beach, California and Eric Wedaa, of Poughkeepsie, New York. Hank feels lucky that all of his children turned out as responsible citizens in many different ways. They extend this document as a reminder of the man whose life's work touched countless lives as a result of the many obligations he adopted as a public servant. Hank has requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made either to St. Joseph's Hospital of Orange, California, for the excellent care that he received during his illness or to the Riverside March Field Museum located in Riverside, California, for use in their educational programs. Hank will be buried at Riverside National Cemetery.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 20, 2019