|
|
September 20, 1934 - February 8, 2020 Herbert Hartley Stott, a pioneer in television commercial production, died peacefully at his home in Hollywood on February 8th. He was 85.A director and producer of TV commercials, his production companies Spungbuggy Works, Inc. and Herb Stott Films were known for their work in both animation and live action. He produced and directed the only ever non-political TV commercial for a U.S. President featuring George H.W. Bush in a campaign to bring tourism back to the country after the 1991 Gulf War.His commercials garnered numerous accolades throughout his nearly 40 years in business including the Motion Picture Screen Cartoonists Golden Award and three Clios, one for Illinois Bell, one of the many animated spots his companies produced that included such clients as Levi-Strauss, Clairol, Raid, Nestle's, Kelloggs, Mr. Clean, Tootsie Roll, United Airlines and The Grateful Dead. His live-action reels featured commercials for McDonald's, Wendy's, Little Debbie's, Doritos, Carl's Jr., Whataburger, Mattel, Yamaha, Yoplait, Mastercard, Subaru and Target, to name a few.Noted for his work with celebrities, he directed spots starring such luminaries as Rich Little, John Wayne, John Denver, Magic Johnson, James Worthy, George Foreman, Wayne Gretzky, Avery Schreiber, Slim Pickens, George Plimpton, Sally Struthers, Peter Lawford, Charlton Heston, Henry Thomas and The Smothers Brothers. He began his career in the entertainment industry as an apprentice inbetweener at Walt Disney Studios but soon enlisted in the Armed Forces to serve in the Korean War. After his stint in the Army, he enrolled at Ohio State, but cut his stay short to return to Disney and free-lance for Hanna-Barbera. In 1962, when he was 28 years old, he opened Spungbuggy Works, Inc. and in the mid-1980s, he launched Herb Stott Films. His doors stayed open until 1999.His retirement years found him at an easel painting, at the piano playing his own compositions, building museum-quality model ships, collecting art, traveling the world and as one of the best joke tellers around, making his friends laugh.He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 30 years Merry Elkins Stott, his sister Janice Pate, his nephew Corey Pate, great nieces and nephews Amanda Pate, Anna Cremarosa, Kyle Pate, Dylan Pate, two great grand nieces, his dog Charlie and many friends who will miss him. A celebration of his life will be held in Los Angeles in the summer. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his name to the American Red Cross.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020