|
|
March 25, 1928 - April 2, 2020 Herb died peacefully at home at the age of 92. Born in Inglewood, CA, he lived his entire life in Los Angeles. Veteran of the Korean War. A successful entrepreneur, President of Bieber Lighting Corp. Avid skier, loved dancing, Herb lived with a fine-tuned sense of humor. Survived by his wife of 68 years, Geraldine, his children, Ricc (Sherri), Bob, Janet (Vickie), and Nina (Ed), 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Herb lit up the world.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020