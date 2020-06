Or Copy this URL to Share

June 18, 1936 - June 2, 2020 Survived by wife Delores Finley and step children Gloria, Linda,Chris,David.He served as a cook in the Army, a long standing member of the Moose Lodge. A man who loved life and lived it to the fullest.



