Services Mount Sinai Memorial Parks & Mortuaries 5950 Forest Lawn Drive Los Angeles , CA 90068 (800) 600-0076 Resources More Obituaries for Herbert Cooper Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Herbert Ivan Cooper

Obituary Condolences Flowers April 16, 1928 - June 18, 2019 Herbert Ivan Cooper, 91, passed away calmly and peacefully at his home in Pasadena, CA, on June 18, 2019 with his family by his side. Born in Los Angeles on April 16, 1928, the only child of Maurice and Lillian Cooper. Herb spent his youth in Boyle Heights, his middle school years in Venice and graduated from Belmont High. During his HS years, he excelled at sports, but his real passion was his involvement in the ROTC where he achieved captain (the highest honor). As a HS student in 1940s, Herb was witness to the Great Depression and WWII, which greatly influenced him. Upon graduation, at age 17, he enlisted in the Army. Because he was too young to serve, the military sent him to Leland Stanford Jr. University. Why, he thought, was he going to a "junior" university? . . until he realized it was Stanford! At 18, Herb was sent by the Army of Occupation to Inchun, Korea, where he served for the duration of WWII plus 6 months as a Mess Sgt. (warmth and food!). Under the GI Bill, Herb graduated from USC with a BS in Civil Engineering, and became a lifelong Trojan! Herb and his first wife Sheila Cooper had three children. His goal was to earn $10,000 a year and drive a station wagon. Herb's first job was with the City of LA where his work ethic, skill and collegial way led him to rise through the ranks. His college friend, Art Sherman, recruited him into private practice; the firm became known as Cooper Sherman Engineering. L.A., in mid-20th C., was undergoing extensive development. Herb's company did civil engineering and land planning for many of these developments, including Warner Center, Porter Ranch, Phillips Ranch, Playa Vista, and Tishman office building (first LA skyscraper). Later, he went on to run ETI and Van Dell & Assoc. before going on to pursue his own real estate development and investment interests. Herb was on the board of various charitable and educational organizations, including City of Hope and Dubnoff Center. He was president of the California Council of Civil Engineers & Land Surveyors. In 1982 Herb met and married the love of his life, Francine Cooper, which added 3 more children to "Herbie's" life. Their remarkable marriage was a model for how to blend families and inspired all who came into their path to share love and kindness. Herb has been a lifelong advisor and confidant to his many friends, business associates and family who benefitted from his sage wisdom, calmness, sense of humor and contagious laughter. He was a truly dedicated loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was a successful professional, philanthropist, a seasoned world traveler and a devoted crossword puzzler. Herb enjoyed contemporary art, was a member of FOCA, attended the Ojai Music Festival, The Disney Hall and The Music Center. He developed wonderful long-term relationships with many friends; he will be dearly missed. Herb's loves: Francine, family, friends, their dogs, Whitey and Shado, world travel, especially cruising, skiing, driving and daily crossword puzzles . . . his loving hugs are legendary! Sharing time and experiences with family and friends brought him his greatest joy! For his 90th birthday, Herbie with family travelled to Normandy (on his bucket list), where he laid a wreath at the WWII Memorial. Herb is survived by his wife, Francine Cooper, 5 children: Neal Cooper, Paul Cooper, Jonathan Tolkin, Peter Tolkin (Yunhee Min), and Jennifer McCracken (Bob); his dear daughter, Linda Nichols sadly predeceased him on 2/10/14 at age 57; 16 grandchildren: Glisten (Jason), Sharla, Porter, Elias, Chelsea, Riley (Dalia), Storey, Jackson, Jesse, Jake, Parker, Emma, and Sean (Yuki). Herb's life will be celebrated at a Memorial Service: Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 2pm, Mount Sinai Hollywood Hills, 5950 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the City of Hope Cancer Research (www.cityofhope.org). Published in the Los Angeles Times on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries