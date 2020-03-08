|
June 17, 1925 - January 15, 2020 Herbert Piken passed away peacefully of natural causes with his wife Marilyn, sons Harry and Robert, and friends at his side.Herb was born on June 17, 1925 in Newark, New Jersey to Marguerite and Burnett Piken. He grew up in South Orange, New Jersey with his older brother Dick, who predeceased him, and his younger sister Joan. He cherished his days at Columbia High School, where he was a star running guard on the Varsity football team. There he gained many close lifelong friends. Always the patriot, he enlisted as a navigator in the Army Airforce during World War II. He then attended University of Vermont, Seton Hall and UCLA. But he was an entrepreneur at heart more than a student. Quietly assertive, he sold everything from vacuum cleaners to shoes to life insurance.He soon realized that real estate was his passion and followed in the footsteps of his father, who was a chain store broker and an original member of the International Council of Shopping Centers. After working for his father, Herb became a very successful broker and acquisition specialist for prominent commercial property investors. He decided, though, to use his exceptional business skills to pursue an even loftier goal – to develop and own shopping centers himself. Very early on in his career, Herb met the love of his life, Marilyn Silverman, while she was vacationing in Miami. With the beautiful native New Yorker at his side, he was able to find success like never before. They married on August 16, 1959, celebrating their 60th anniversary last year. While Herb and Marilyn were opposite personality types, they could not have been more made for each other. Their deep love and devotion were undeniable to anyone who knew them. Marilyn would become a wonderful mother to two sons from Herb's first marriage, Tommy and Dickie, both of whom predeceased them. In 1962, after experiencing the irresistible Southern California weather during business trips, Herb and Marilyn moved from New York to Los Angeles. At first they lived in a small apartment in Brentwood. Eventually they moved to a house in Tarzana followed by a house in Studio City, which has been their residence to this day. Along the way, their sons Harry and Robert were born. Herb was a hero and an inspiration to all of his sons.Herb became one of the preeminent real estate developers in Southern California. Starting in the mid-1960's, he developed more than 30 shopping centers and purchased various other properties. Many of his developments are on Ventura Boulevard in the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles. The centers were anchored by tenants such as Albertsons, Vons, Ralphs, Target, Rite Aid and McDonalds, and even The Bistro Garden at The Center at Coldwater in Studio City. He brought Albertsons to Southern California. As a pioneer, he was also widely praised for developing shopping centers in previously neglected areas, such as Boyle Heights and Pacoima. He built conscientiously and responsibly. Herb was known to be very confident and comfortable with his business decisions and life decisions - never looking back. He didn't let the small stuff bother him or ill-willed people concern him. While he had a fierce determination, his reputation was that of an extremely easygoing, honest, generous, kind and compassionate landlord. Extraordinarily well liked, his word was his bond and his handshake was all that was needed. Tenants to this day speak of how well he treated them, especially when they needed a break. They wanted to be a Piken tenant for the long run. In negotiating with them, and with other people, Herb wanted both participants in any transaction to be happy. At meetings he exuded a unique spirit of calm, friendliness and warmth that were extremely conducive to making a deal, as people knew his intentions were always genuine and fair. Tenants were brought to tears upon hearing of his passing.As CEO of The Piken Company, he was excited about maintaining the family real estate tradition with his son Robert. While Robert became involved in the early 1990's and eventually ran the day-to-day operations, Herb personally continued to engage in select brokerage endeavors, resulting in transactions such as the reopened Chasen's and Spago in Beverly Hills. The Piken Company evolved into one of the most visible commercial property management and brokerage firms in Southern California. Herb was an invaluable mentor to Robert, teaching him so much about business and, more importantly, life. Herb remained active in real estate well into his 80's, but he found even more time to relax and travel with Marilyn and his family in his later years. He was a lifelong horseman, which he took up with his brother as a youth and eventually continued with his son Harry. Herb loved following the many published articles written by Harry in the field of tropical fish, his son's expertise. Herb also enjoyed playing tennis and backgammon and socializing with his and Marilyn's many friends. He possessed a superb sense of humor, a great laugh and was a terrific storyteller. Herb donated to numerous charities such as Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center, City of Hope, Pasadena Playhouse and s, and to countless individuals in need. He was a member of the Board of Directors of Harry and Robert's elementary alma mater Campbell Hall for many years, where he proudly donated the front entry gates in memory of his son Tommy and voluntarily brokered the purchase of the adjacent property for the school's expansion.In addition to his sister, Herb is survived by Marilyn, Harry and Robert. He will forever be remembered by family and friends as a loving and devoted son, husband and father, a wonderful businessman of the highest integrity and a true gentleman. He was definitely one of a kind and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. In Herb's memory, please consider donating to .
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 8, 2020