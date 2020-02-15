|
Herbert N. Royden III died peacefully of congestive heart failure in December, at age 93. He was predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Barbara B. Royden. He was born in March 1926 in Los Angeles, and graduated from L.A. High School, working part-time cutting and moving blocks of ice at the Royden Ice Company. He earned a BS in Electrical Engineering from Caltech, where he took part in the Navy's V-12 program. He then attended graduate school at UCLA, working at the cyclotron lab and earning a PhD in Physics. Dr. Royden worked for Atomics International as a supervisor and experimental physicist, working on reactors. He also worked on a project for the Apollo program, which involved simulating the effects of solar particles striking quartz windows. He later worked at Jet Propulsion Lab, where he helped guide the Viking, Pioneer and Voyager spacecraft to their respective targets in our solar system. He also worked with Earth-orbiting satellites, and presented papers at conferences in Finland, Poland, India, and other countries. Dad was an avid bridge and tennis player, and in his younger days, completed the La Jolla Rough Water Swim. He also enjoyed skiing, playing the piano, and attending concerts and performances at the Music Center with Barbara. He is survived by his sons Bert and Tony, and is greatly missed. A memorial will be held Saturday, March 14 at 1pm at Prince of Peace Episcopal Church, 5700 Rudnick Avenue, Woodland Hills, where Barbara's memorial was held. In lieu of flowers, please give to the Arbor Day Foundation.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 15 to Feb. 18, 2020