Or Copy this URL to Share

December 21, 1929 - September 24, 2020 Herbert Seikichi Miyashiro, 90, passed away on September 24, 2020 of natural causes at his home in Baldwin Park, California. Herbert is survived by wife Hatsue (née Kaneshiro) of 56 years, children, Marchié (Robert Sims), Bret and multitude of nieces and nephews. Services will be held at Rose Hills Mortuary Hillcrest Tent, Whittier, CA on October 14 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to West Covina Christian Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store