June 26, 1937 - September 21, 2020 Our dearly devoted husband, father, brother-in-law, uncle, and life-long friend has left us. Herman's unique gifts-his intelligence, curiosity, idealism, integrity, humor, and loving kindness-were a blessing to so many. He lived in service to others. Herman grew up in Dillon, South Carolina where he developed a sense of adventure, an affection for the New York Yankees radio broadcasts, and a respect for civil rights. His family moved to Los Angeles in 1951. He attended L.A. High, where he played football, won state and national awards in speech and debate, and met his beloved wife, Judith. Thereafter at UCLA ('59), he served as Student Judicial Board Chair and became one of the very most enthusiastic fans of Bruin athletics. Herm would later be honored in Pauley Pavilion as a 50+ year season ticket holder to UCLA basketball and football. Despite his love for UCLA, Herm attended USC Law School ('62). He immersed himself in the law as a partner at Katz, Granof, and Palarz, providing effective and ethical counsel to his clients and colleagues. In 1971, Herman was admitted to practice at the United States Supreme Court. He also served as President of the Beverly Bar Association, on the Executive Committee of the California State Bar, and on the ABA Gavel Awards Committee. Herman devoted himself to pro bono legal work and community activities. Recently, Herm chaired the BHBA luncheon for the Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg exhibit at the Skirball Center. Herman's zest for life embraced politics, reading, films, sports, music, theater, travel, photography, gardening, raising his dogs, and visiting the National Parks. Most of all, Herman expressed exquisite loving kindness to his friends and family. He adored his children – rarely missing a basketball game that his son, Jon, coached or a television program that his daughter, Heidi, produced. Nearly 63 years of marriage with Judith were filled with joy, companionship, loyalty, and mutual respect. Herman was truly loving, and he was loved in return. He will be deeply missed. A Celebration of Herman's Life will be scheduled in the future. Donations in his memory can be made to the City of Hope, earmarked for Metastatic Melanoma research.



