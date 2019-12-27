|
Hermenegilda "Hilda" Galang (89), beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away peacefully Dec. 22, 2019. A dedicated registered nurse for over 40 years, she culminated her career at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, 3 daughters, 2 son-in-laws and 4 grandchildren. Her love of travel, growing orchids, and gambling kept her young at heart. Viewing - Forest Lawn Glendale Dec. 29 (10am-6pm). Funeral - Wee Kirk o' the Heather chapel, Forest Lawn Glendale Dec. 30 (1:30pm).
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019