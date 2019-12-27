Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Lawn - Glendale
1712 S. Glendale Avenue
Glendale, CA 91205
323-794-0015
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Forest Lawn - Glendale
1712 S. Glendale Avenue
Glendale, CA
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
1:30 PM
Forest Lawn - Glendale - Wee Kirk o' the Heather
1712 S. Glendale Avenue
Glendale, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hermenegilda Galang
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hermenegilda "Hilda" Galang

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hermenegilda "Hilda" Galang Obituary
Hermenegilda "Hilda" Galang (89), beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away peacefully Dec. 22, 2019. A dedicated registered nurse for over 40 years, she culminated her career at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, 3 daughters, 2 son-in-laws and 4 grandchildren. Her love of travel, growing orchids, and gambling kept her young at heart. Viewing - Forest Lawn Glendale Dec. 29 (10am-6pm). Funeral - Wee Kirk o' the Heather chapel, Forest Lawn Glendale Dec. 30 (1:30pm).
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hermenegilda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Forest Lawn - Glendale
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -