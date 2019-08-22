|
July 21, 1928 - August 19, 2019 Herzl Katz was born July 21, 1928 in Chicago. He moved to Los Angeles in 1945, graduated from Los Angeles High School in 1946, UCLA in 1950 and Washington University Medical School in 1955. Interned and residency in Anesthesiology at the VA Hospital in West Los Angeles. Captain in the US Army Medical Corps, 155mm Howitzer Battalion stationed in Nurnberg, Germany, 1957-1959. Entered family practice in Los Angeles in 1960. Staff Anesthesiologist at St. John's Hospital, Santa Monica, 1962-1994. Member of the Order of Santa Barbara, Circle of Willis Bay Surgical Society. Donated 101 units of blood. Published two peer reviewed anesthesia papers. President, Jewish Family Service, Santa Monica. Volunteer at Santa Monica Family Clinic, Meals on Wheels, Heal the Bay, and Brentwood Elementary School. Avid hiker and tennis player. Fierce jigsaw constructor and crossword puzzler. Stone constructor and sculptor. Married for over 55 years to Joan, father of Wendy Kornfein, Kathy Friedlander (Chuck), and Gary Katz (Suzanne), grandfather of five. Traveled four continents. Antique clock collector. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jewish Family Service of Los Angeles, Venice Family Clinic, and Washington University in St. Louis.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, 2019