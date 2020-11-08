July 1, 1915 - October 12, 2020 Hideko Higuchi, a resident of Atherton Baptist Homes in Alhambra, passed away peacefully the morning of October 12, 2020 at the age of 105. Born and raised in Los Angeles, CA, Hideko was the second and longest surviving of five children of Junichi and Sueno Sugihara, first-generation immigrants from Japan. She recently recounted the birth of her sister Kazuko during the 1918-19 flu pandemic, and how her mother had been seriously ill with the flu during the pregnancy. Hideko attended UCLA and graduated cum laude in 1938. Afterward she worked briefly in Japan where she met her future husband, Francis, of Santa Clara, CA, who was a UC Berkeley graduate studying Japanese at Tokyo University. They returned to California just before the outbreak of World War II in Europe and promptly married. Following Pearl Harbor, Hideko and Francis were interned at the Heart Mountain Relocation Center in Wyoming with thousands of other Americans of Japanese ancestry. Their oldest son Day was born at the Pomona Fairgrounds Racetrack while they were awaiting relocation. Hideko and Francis were released from "camp" to go to Boulder, Colorado where he taught Japanese to U.S. naval intelligence officers at the Navy Language School. Hideko and Francis returned to Los Angeles after the war, and purchased a home in Boyle Heights, where they had three more children: John, Kathy, and Russell. In 1959 the family moved to a new home in Monterey Park. Hideko continued her mission of making sure each of her children thrived. She took special pride in the fact that all her children finished college and did well professionally. She also worked as an executive secretary with the Los Angeles County Mechanical and Sheriff's Departments. Hideko moved to an independent living apartment at Atherton Baptist Homes in 1996, where she made new friends, enjoyed watercolor painting, and created a new life. A very large 100th birthday celebration was held in 2015 with both her own large extended family and her Atherton family of friends.Hideko was preceded in death by her loving husband, Francis, her sisters, Masako and Kazuko, and brothers, Takashi and Toru. Hideko is survived by: her children, Day (Charlotte), John (Tomiko), Russell (Barbara), and Kathy; as well as her grandchildren, Kerri, Eric (Courtney), Jason, Daniel, and Katy; and her great-grandchildren, August and Violet. She is also survived by sisters-in-law Sumi and Miyo, many nieces and nephews, and their families. She was a dedicated and indefatigable mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend and will be greatly missed by all. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Memorial & Interment service will be held privately later. www.fukuimortuary.com
