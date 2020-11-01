Mrs. Hideko Kawaguchi, 97, Los Angeles CA born Nisei resident of Los Angeles, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2020 surrounded by her family. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Kazuo Kawaguchi; sisters, Sumiko Nakano, Tamaye Tsuchiyama and Akiko Noritake; son-in-law, Craig McGaughey; and grandson, Andrew Murase. She is survived by her devoted family: son, Douglas (Mari) Kawaguchi; daughter, Jean Kawaguchi; sons, Paul (Lori) and Ken (Cheryl) Kawaguchi; grandchildren, Michael, Marc, Traci, Kristin, Eric (Lucia), Todd and Katie Kawaguchi; sisters, Sakaye Yoneda and Youko (Kiyo) Araki; many nieces, nephews and relatives.Private family services were held at Evergreen Cemetery with Rev. Join Inoue of Nichiren Buddhist Temple officiating. www.Fukuimortuary.com
(213) 626-0441