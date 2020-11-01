1/
Hideko Kawaguchi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hideko's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Hideko Kawaguchi, 97, Los Angeles CA born Nisei resident of Los Angeles, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2020 surrounded by her family. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Kazuo Kawaguchi; sisters, Sumiko Nakano, Tamaye Tsuchiyama and Akiko Noritake; son-in-law, Craig McGaughey; and grandson, Andrew Murase. She is survived by her devoted family: son, Douglas (Mari) Kawaguchi; daughter, Jean Kawaguchi; sons, Paul (Lori) and Ken (Cheryl) Kawaguchi; grandchildren, Michael, Marc, Traci, Kristin, Eric (Lucia), Todd and Katie Kawaguchi; sisters, Sakaye Yoneda and Youko (Kiyo) Araki; many nieces, nephews and relatives.Private family services were held at Evergreen Cemetery with Rev. Join Inoue of Nichiren Buddhist Temple officiating. www.Fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-626-0441
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved